Arizona avoided its eighth consecutive loss and cruised by Cal 76-51 on Thursday behind Ryan Luther's five 3-pointers in a 19-point night for the graduate transfer power forward.
The Wildcats shot 4 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half, but picked up steam in the second half when it made 7 of 16 from beyond the arc.
Freshman Devonaire Doutrive finished the night with a career-high 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Chase Jeter contributed 13 points on 6 of 8 shooting, and grabbed seven rebounds.
Arizona advances to a 15-12 record, 6-8 in the Pac-12. Up next, the Wildcats will host Stanford at 6 p.m. Sunday. UA coach Sean Miller, Luther and Doutrive spoke during Arizona's postgame press conference; here's what they had to say.