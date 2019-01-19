Senior Bianca Pagdanganan and sophomore Yu-Sang Hou, key parts of Arizona’s 2018 NCAA women’s golf championship team, continue to resist opportunities to turn pro.
Hou finished seventh at the recent Hitachi Ladies Classic in Taiwan, which would’ve been worth about $8,000 had she chosen to give up her amateur status. She also made the cut and finished 56th in October’s LPGA Swinging Skirts Classic, which would’ve been worth about $5,000.
Pagdanganan made the cut in last July’s LPGA Marathon Classic in Ohio, and declined about $4,000 in prize money. Later, competing for Taiwan in an international event in Indonesia, Pagdanganan also declined prize money of about $10,000.
The Philippines Star wrote: “A lot of eyebrows were raised when Bianca, together with her teammates in Indonesia, had to give up their monetary incentives. To continue to enjoy her college scholarship in the United States and to represent the country in other competitions, she had to decline the financial bonus.’’
“It was really, for me, never about the money,’’ Pagdanganan told the Star. “Growing up, representing the country was really my biggest dream and goal. So I felt great to be able to do that.’’
UA freshman Ya Chun Chang, one of the NCAA’s leading new golfers, finished third this month in the Hitachi Ladies Classic in Taiwan but also declined prize money, which will enable coach Laura Ianello’s team to enter the Feb. 3-5 Northrup Grumman Challenge in Los Angeles as one of the favorites to win the 2019 national title.
Ianello’s lone off-season loss was Gigi Stoll, a regular in the dramatic run to the UA’s 2018 championship. Stoll turned pro in December bypassing her senior season at Arizona.