Arizona wrapped up its second day of preseason training camp on Friday and despite the Wildcats entering their second year under head coach, defensive coordinator Marcel Yates is going into his fourth season in Tucson.
Last season, the Wildcats finished 92nd in FBS in total defense and allowed 432 yards per game, which was 10th in the Pac-12. Arizona also ended the 2018 season last in the conference, coughing up 269.5 passing yards per game.
That's the bad news. The good news for the UA: Colin Schooler returns for his junior year and the linebacker is expected to blossom even more after two seasons as Arizona's anchor. Schooler led the team with 119 tackles and 21.5 stops for losses.
During the offseason, Schooler was named to the Butkus Award (top linebacker), Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) and Bronko Nagurski Trophy (most outstanding defensive player) watch lists.
Schooler and Yates spoke to the media following Saturday's practice, here's what they had to say.