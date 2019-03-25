Arizona is heading into its second year under offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone and the Wildcats look to replace an abundance of key starters.
UA lost wide receivers Shawn Poindexter, Shun Brown and Tony Ellison to graduation along with offensive tackle Layth Friekh.
The returners: quarterback Khalil Tate, running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Bryce Wolma, center Josh McCaulley, guard Cody Creason and tackle Donovan Laie who played left tackle when Friekh was out.
Last season, Tate threw for 2,530 yards, which was nearly a 1,000 more than his breakout sophomore year, but only rushed for 224. In 2017, Tate rushed for 1,411 yards, although he battled a lingering ankle injury since Arizona's Week Two loss to Houston in 2018.
The Wildcats welcome in freshmen from Houston, quarterback Grant Gunnell and wide receiver Boobie Curry. Both were some of the top recruits in Arizona's 2019 recruiting class. Gunnell finished off his high school career as Texas' all-time state high school football passing leader and will wear No. 17 for the UA this season.
Mazzone and McCaulley spoke to the media following Arizona's spring practice on Monday, here's what they had to say.