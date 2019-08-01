Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone didn't have the season they had hoped for in 2018.
The UA finished 5-7 and ended the year allowing rival ASU to overcome a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Tate threw a costly interception late in the game, which allowed the Sun Devils to score on the ensuing drive.
Although Tate's season ended on a sour note, he managed to average 278.8 yards in the last four games of the season, including a career-high 350 yards and five touchdowns against Colorado. Tate didn't impact the Wildcats with his legs such as his 2017 campaign and only rushed for two touchdowns last year, but the ankle injury from the road loss to Houston hobbled Arizona's quarterback for majority of the year.
Now under Mazzone for the second season, the two look to move on from a rocky 2018 season. Mazzone told the Star in March, "We kind of went through our growing pains. I kind of understand him a little bit more, and he understands me a little bit more."
Mazzone spoke about Tate's growth and other pertinent updates with Arizona's offense while former walk-on center Josh McCauley shared his reaction to being awarded a full-ride scholarship.