Noel Mazzone is the been-there-done-that offensive coordinator Arizona's offense particularly quarterback Khalil Tate could use.
He's coached in the NFL and has mentored some of the most recognizable names in college football such as Brock Osweiler at ASU and Brett Hundley at UCLA.
Now Mazzone will embrace another challenge: taking Tate from Arizona's starting quarterback to possibly a Heisman Trophy winner. Last season, the offense was tailored around Tate, running back J.J. Taylor, wide receiver Shun Brown and Bryce Wolma at tight end. Arizona's total offense was ranked No. 12 in FBS, but passing offense was ranked No. 100.
That's where Mazzone comes into play. With all of the aforementioned players returning, plus additional weapons including wide receiver Shawn Poindexter and tight end Jamie Nunley in the mix, the proof is in the pudding: Arizona should be more lethal in the passing game this season. That remains to be seen, but Mazzone's track record as an offensive mastermind bodes well for the Wildcats this season.
The new offensive coordinator spoke with the media after Saturday's practice, here is what he had to say: