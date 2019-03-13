LAS VEGAS — For the first time since 2016, the Pac-12 Tournament didn't result in the Arizona Wildcats cutting down the nets. Instead, the UA was the first team eliminated after its 78-65 first-round loss to USC on Wednesday.
Arizona shot 40.3 percent from the field and made 5 of 22 3-pointers. Ryan Luther led the Wildcats with 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting, while Brandon Williams finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
UA finished the year with a 17-15 record and for the first time since 2012, Arizona will not appear in the NCAA Tournament. It's the third time in 10 seasons under Sean Miller that the Wildcats have failed to make the national postseason tournament.
Looking ahead to next season, Arizona brings in the top-rated recruiting class featuring five-star McDonald's All-Americans Nico Mannion and Josh Green, and four-star prospects Terry Armstrong and Zeke Nnaji. Christian Koloko is currently slated to be Arizona's only 7-footer on roster. Cornell graduate transfer Stone Gettings also plans to join the roster.
The Star caught up with the Wildcats after Wednesday's loss to recap the 2019 season and look ahead to the future of UA hoops.