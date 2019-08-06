At this time last year, Scottie Young Jr.'s future at Arizona was murky. The junior safety, who started for the Wildcats as a true freshman, was in the middle of a suspension that kept him out from team-related activities between spring ball and most of the 2018 preseason training camp.
Almost a year ago to the date, Young was reinstated to the UA and would serve a one-game suspension in the season opener against BYU. After returning, Young contributed 38 tackles and a career-high three interceptions.
Recently, Young participated in his first spring practice period and first preseason training camp since 2017. Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin and multiple Wildcats have noted Young as an emerging leader in the UA's defense.
Young had the chance to speak with the media along with defensive coordinator Marcel Yates after Arizona's practice on Tuesday, here's what they had to say.