The Wildcats received some more potential motivation this week, when they were not listed among the top 100 teams in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index. Furthermore, none of their players were among the 50 top listed by USA Today’s The Big Lead. UCLA was also not named among ESPN's Top 100 teams even though the Bruins might become a preseason Top 25 team.
ESPN wrote that "BPI sees a drop-off for Arizona and UCLA, two of the best teams in the conference in recent years, because of low percentages of returning minutes and less-than-stellar opponent-adjusted efficiency numbers for those returning players."
Arizona will have plenty of opportunities to prove it belongs. Teams in the ESPN Top 100 that Arizona will face include Alabama (20), Iowa State (31), ASU (45), Oregon (49), Baylor (53), USC (57), Washington (67), Stanford (72) and Oregon State (99).
The Wildcats could also face Gonzaga (2), Duke (9), Auburn (18), Illinois (21) and/or San Diego State (21) in the Maui Invitational.
Arizona will face at least five players listed among The Big Lead's Top 50: Oregon’s Bol Bol (28) and Payton Pritchard (42), along with No. 41 Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State), No. 40 Bennie Boatwright (USC) and No. 26 Jaylen Hands (UCLA). The list did not include three potential all-Pac-12 candidates in Colorado's McKinley Wright, UCLA's Kris Wilkes and Oregon State's Tres Tinkle.
Meanwhile, McKale Center was rated only the 25th-best atmosphere in college basketball, behind Grand Canyon (22), San Diego State (20), New Mexico (17) and Gonzaga (3).