UA softball coach Mike Candrea announces retirement after 36 seasons

Longtime Arizona Wildcats softball coach Mike Candrea, winner of eight nationals titles and one of the most influential coaches in the sport's history, announced his retirement Monday.
Candrea, 65, has the most all-time NCAA victories with 1,674. Arizona went 41-15 this year and was eliminated in the Women's College World Series by Florida State on Saturday. It had been rumored all last week that this would be his final season.
Candrea won national titles in 1991, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2006 and 2007. He took UA to the WCWS in his final two seasons in 2019 and this year. The 2020 WCWS was called off due to the pandemic.
Candrea went 27-13-1 in his first year at Arizona and had the Wildcats in the Women's College World Series by Year 3.
The coach led Team USA to the Gold Medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the Silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.