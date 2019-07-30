Arizona's special teams unit didn't finish the 2018 season the way it had hoped for after missing a potential game-winning field goal against rival ASU, albeit the Wildcats allowed the Sun Devils to overcome a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
The UA ended the season 5-7 and didn't appear in a bowl game, but the Wildcats look to move on to greener pastures in 2019.
Kicker Lucas Havrisik will likely start at kicker for Arizona after making 6 of 11 field goals in 2018. Havrisik — known for his leg strength — went 1 for 2 in field goals longer than 50 yards, which was a 55-yarder against Colorado. His longest at Arizona was a 57-yard field goal in a win over Washington State in 2017. Havrisik was replaced by Josh Pollack mid-way through the season in October and focused on lengthy field goals and kickoffs. The Wildcats retain walk-on Cameron Weinberg, who's also listed as a punter, and add Nathan Halsell.
Punting on the other hand will come down to either redshirt senior Matt Aragon, Weinberg or freshman Kyle Ostendorp from Phoenix.
Second-year special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer provided the latest updates with the punting battle along with other pertinent notes following Tuesday's practice. Havrisik also spoke to the media, here's what they had to say.