Arizona senior men's tennis player Jonas Ziverts had a day to remember Thursday.

Early Thursday, Ziverts was named the 2023 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Ziverts, from Solna, Sweden, is studying Economics. The fifth-year captain has been named to the Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll three times in his career.

Then, Ziverts was the clinching victory as the No. 14-ranked Wildcats earned some payback against Washington with an emphatic 4-0 win in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Championships.

The No. 2-seeded Wildcats (21-5) captured the doubles point and got singles victories from Jay Friend (6-1, 6-2) at No. 5 and then Herman Hoeyerall (6-2, 6-3) at No. 4 in Ojai, California. Ziverts then clinched the win with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 2.

Washington ends its season at 12-11. A year ago, the No. 8-seeded Huskies stunned the top-seeded Wildcats in the quarterfinals, which most likely cost UA a chance to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

UA will face either Utah or UCLA in the semifinals Friday. Those teams were in action late Thursday.

UA women's tennis team falls to Cardinals

The No. 9-seeded Wildcats women’s season ended at 17-13 with a 4-1 loss to top-seeded Stanford at the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals in Ojai, California, on Thursday.

UA’s only point came from freshman Tanvi Narendran at No. 6 singles. She routed Stanford’s Emma Sun 6-2, 6-0.

Arizona beat No. 8-seeded Utah 4-1 in the opening round Wednesday.

Cats topple Devils in beach volleyball

The Wildcats beach volleyball team stayed alive at the Pac-12 Championships with a 3-1 win over rival Arizona State on Thursday in Stanford, California, in an elimination match.

The UA team of Alex Parkhurst and Sarah Blacker won 21-13, 21-15, while Abby Russell/Hope Shannon won 21-10, 21-14 and Alana Rennie/Grace Cook won 21-12, 21-8.

ASU (11-13) was eliminated with the loss.

The Wildcats (21-11) were in action against No. 1-ranked UCLA (33-3) Thursday night in another elimination match. UA lost to USC on Wednesday in its first match at the event and then beat Oregon later that day.