Arizona held off a late run by Colorado and began Pac-12 play with a 64-56 win over the Buffaloes at McKale Center on Thursday night.
UA co-captain Justin Coleman played four minutes off the bench with an injured shoulder, while freshman combo guard Brandon Williams started in place of the graduate transfer. Williams led the Wildcats with 14 points, six assists and two rebounds in a team-high 33 minutes.
UA coach Sean Miller confirmed afterward that Coleman dislocated his shoulder during Monday's practice, but isn't at further risk of injuring it more. Coleman is expected to increase his minutes Saturday against Utah.
Freshman guard Devonaire Doutrive tied his career-high with eight points in 12 minutes off the bench as the Wildcats won their ninth consecutive Pac-12 opener under Miller.
Doutrive, Williams and Miller spoke to reporters at the postgame press conference. Here's what they had to say.