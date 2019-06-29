The Pac-12 last week announced the 2018-19 winners — two per school — of the Tom Hansen Medal, symbolic of combined athletic and academic performance. Arizona’s winners were swimmers Chatham Dobbs and Katrina Konopka. Since the medal was established in 2009, swimmers and divers have dominated at Arizona, winning 11 of the 22 medals. Track and field produced four winners. The only men’s basketball player to win was Dusan Ristic. The only UA football players to win were lineman Brooks Reed and kicker John Bonano. This year, for the first time, the Pac-12 produced three football medal winners: WSU quarterback Gardner Minshew, Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, and Utah linebacker Chase Hansen.