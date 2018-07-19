Five-star Phoenix Pinnacle point guard Nico Mannion is expected to announce Friday that he is reclassifying from 2020 to 2019, which would accelerate his priority status in Arizona’s recruiting efforts.
Mannion tweeted on June 29 that he would make a “huge announcement” at the Elite 100 camp in California, and he’s been taking online courses in an attempt to graduate next spring.
Mannion posted a list of 10 finalists last month that includes Arizona, Duke, Kansas, Villanova, Marquette, USC, Vanderbilt, Oregon, Utah and UCLA. All 13 analysts in 247Sports.com’s Crystal Ball predict that Mannion will choose the UA.