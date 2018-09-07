HOUSTON — The Arizona Wildcats are not panicking.
Sure, they’re 0-1 and underdogs against Houston on Saturday. If they were to fall to 0-2, it would mark the first time that has happened since 1981 – before some of the current coaches were born.
The Wildcats can’t afford to panic. There are too many problems to fix and precious little time to fix them.
That’s why UA coach Kevin Sumlin and his players took a strictly-business approach to their weeklong preparation. Despite losing to BYU in the opener, their sense of urgency is the same as it was last week.
“Win or lose, you put that game away. The goal is always to be 1-0,” Sumlin said. “On Monday we go through everything and try to improve the things that didn’t work, correct the mistakes. That’s the mentality we’ve had. There’s a sense of urgency every week with that, no matter what happens the week before.”
The players spoke almost matter-of-factly about the task they face: Figuring out what went wrong against BYU and making sure it doesn’t happen again.
“We’re all right,” senior receiver Tony Ellison said. “We’re going to get it fixed. We’re ready to go down to Houston and beat them.”
In keeping with that pragmatic approach, here are three ways Arizona can improve in Week 2 – one for each phase of the game.