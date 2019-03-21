Arizona's women's basketball hadn't won a postseason game since 2005 until Thursday night's WNIT opener, when the Wildcats beat Idaho State 66-56 in front of 3,265 fans at McKale Center.
The Wildcats were led by freshman forward Cate Reese who finished the night with her seventh double-double of the season: 20 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Aari McDonald recorded 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
After Arizona jumped out to a 38-20 lead at halftime, Idaho State went on a 13-0 run to start the second half while trimming Arizona's lead to seven. But the Wildcats were able to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Arizona advanced to the second round of the WNIT and will now host Pacific at McKale Center at 3 p.m. Sunday.