Arizona’s bid to win a second consecutive NCAA women’s golf championship is going well; the Wildcats are in fourth place after weather delayed play Saturday with two holes remaining. But the competition is so strong that there’s rarely time to relax. For example, UA coach Laura Ianello only has to count four of the five scores each round of stroke play. On Saturday, UA senior Sandra Nordaas had one of those days, opening with a quintuple bogey 9 on the first hole of the day and shot an 86. But her score didn’t count toward the UA’s team score. Teammates Bianca Pagdanganan — who had the overall low score among 132 golfers after Saturday’s weather delay — Haley Moore, Yu-Sang Hou and Ya Chun Chang all shot 74 or better to put Arizona in fourth place. After Sunday’s round, the top 15 teams advance to a final round Monday. The top eight teams then move on to match play Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s a marathon.