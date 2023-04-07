The Arizona women's basketball team gained a player Friday, while a former Wildcat found a new place to play.

Middle Tennessee State guard Courtney Blakely announced that she has committed to play for the UA.

Blakely, a 5-8 shooting guard from Gary, Indiana, averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals as a sophomore this past season for the Blue Raiders. She shot 42.8% from the floor and 75.3% from the foul line.

The addition of Blakely via the transfer portal gives Arizona seven players for the 2023-24 season. More additions are expected this spring and summer.

Also Friday, former Arizona guard Paris Clark committed to Virginia.

Clark, who's from Long Island, New York, played one season for the Wildcats, averaging 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds as a freshman last season.

Clark is the first McDonald's All-American to leave the UA program as a transfer.