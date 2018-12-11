Game date/time: Dec. 22, 5 p.m.
Location: Davis, California
Coach: Jim Les (eighth season, 111-122)
Best win: 57-54 over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in overtime on Nov. 17 at Arlington, Texas
Worst loss: 58-55 to Sacramento State on Nov. 20 at Sacramento, Calif.
Key player: G TJ Shorts (13.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg)
Strength: Defense. The Aggies’ man-to-man scheme is the 114thmost efficient defense in Division I and their opponents turn the ball over on 21.9 percent of possessions against them.
Weakness: Offense. UC Davis is among the worst nationally in almost every major offensive category, hitting 29.3 percent from 3-point range, 45.2 percent from two-point range, and it also doesn’t rebound well offensively (grabbing just 24 percent of its missed shots off the glass).
He said it: “I thought our defense early was the aggressor, and created offense for us. We really disrupted a lot of things Indiana wanted to do.” — Les, after UC Davis lost 76-62 at Indiana on Nov. 23.