Arizona’s decision to sign UC Irvine grad transfer point guard Max Hazzard could fill a spot the Wildcats have lacked — a volume 3-point shooter. Or at least a reliable 3-point shooter. Hazzard attempted 240 3s this season. Only two players in UA history shot more than that in a season: Jason Gardner shot 276 in 2001-02 and Damon Stoudamire shot 265 in 1993-94 and 241 in 1994-95. Hazzard’s best day as a 3-point shooter was a night against Denver when he went 10 for 17 with 32 points. No UA player has ever made more than nine 3s in a game.