Arizona Wildcats grad transfer Max Hazzard, from UC Irvine, celebrates after making a 3-point basket against Cal State Fullerton in March, when Hazzard's Anteaters won the Big West Tournament championship.

Arizona’s decision to sign UC Irvine grad transfer point guard Max Hazzard could fill a spot the Wildcats have lacked — a volume 3-point shooter. Or at least a reliable 3-point shooter. Hazzard attempted 240 3s this season. Only two players in UA history shot more than that in a season: Jason Gardner shot 276 in 2001-02 and Damon Stoudamire shot 265 in 1993-94 and 241 in 1994-95. Hazzard’s best day as a 3-point shooter was a night against Denver when he went 10 for 17 with 32 points. No UA player has ever made more than nine 3s in a game.