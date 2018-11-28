Last week: Lost to Stanford, 49-42
Bowl projection: Not eligible
We said it: “It's up to Chip Kelly to quickly establish the Bruins' next QB between Devon Modster, Wilton Speight and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.”
The Bruins surely expected some down time after hiring Kelly to reboot the program. They probably weren’t expecting the program’s worst season in 47 years. Kelly whiffed in his first attempt to find UCLA’s next Josh Rosen, and he might have some trouble moving forward with the Pac-12’s 11th-ranked recruiting class in 2019. Rebuilding takes time, and that’s a process Kelly isn’t necessarily familiar with. He inherited a 10-3 Oregon team from Mike Bellotti in 2008; UCLA finished 6-7 and 4-8 in the two years prior to hiring Kelly. UCLA’s rebuild will take a while.