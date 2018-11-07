UCLA head coach Chip Kelly roams the field before playing Oregon in an NCAA college football game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Last week: Lost to Oregon, 42-21

This week: at Arizona State, noon Saturday

Even a nostalgic trip to Eugene couldn’t revitalize Chip Kelly and the Bruins. The former Oregon coach was 26-2 at Autzen Stadium, but the Ducks did a good job of reminding Kelly just how far he has to go to replicate that success at UCLA. A good first step might be to establish a starting quarterback in the three weeks left on the season, though neither Dorian Thompson-Robinson nor Wilton Speight have done much to prove either one of them is the Bruins’ future.