Last week: Lost to Arizona State, 31-28
This week: vs. USC, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
The three-point loss to Arizona State was UCLA’s closest loss of the season. Does that count for anything? The Bruins have at least looked better through the air as of late; senior Wilton Speight has completed 65 percent of his passes while throwing for 482 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks, and put up 335 yards against the ASU. Still, freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson exudes little confidence — if he’s the QB of the future, you won’t be hearing much from Chip Kelly’s squad for a while.