Last week: Lost to Cincinnati, 26-17
This week: at No. 6 Oklahoma, 10 a.m. Saturday
Analysis: Perhaps the only debut more uninspiring than Kevin Sumlin’s was Chip Kelly. A loss to Cincinnati at home to start the season wasn’t what Bruins fans had in mind when the school hired the longtime Oregon coach and three-time conference champion. If last week shows anything, it’s that UCLA remains a work in progress. The Bruins are 10-16 in their last 26 games following a stretch in which they went 28-11.
Of course, it didn’t help that Kelly’s freshly-named starting quarterback, Wilton Speight, exited last wee’s game with a back injury. With Speight’s status up in the air, a matchup at No. 6 Oklahoma could be in the hands of freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson. That’s not ideal.