Last year: Fourth in Pac-12 South, lost in Cactus Bowl (6-7, 4-5 Pac-12)
This week: Cincinnati, 4 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: The Bruins' biggest addition in the offseason came on the sidelines. Chip Kelly takes over a UCLA program desperate to take the next step. But it might have to wait a little bit longer. Kelly has yet to name a starting quarterback days before the opening kickoff, and while the former Oregon coach doesn't see that as a setback, a team that ranked in the middle of the Pac-12 in offense sure could use a leader. With star quarterback Josh Rosen departed to the NFL, it's up to Kelly to quickly establish the Bruins' next QB between Devon Modster, Wilton Speight and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Good luck, coach.