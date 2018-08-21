Flight record: 6-7, 4-5 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Chip Kelly (First season at Oregon State, 46-7 in four seasons overall)
Co-pilots: OC Kelly, DC Jerry Azzinaro
Hub: Rose Bowl (91,136 capacity)
Itinerary: at Oklahoma, Sept. 8; vs. Washington, Oct. 6; vs. USC, Nov. 17
Return visits: QB Devon Modster, RB Soso Jamabo, WR Theo Howard, TE Caleb Wilson, DL Keisean Lucier-South, LB Jaelan Phillips, LB Josh Woods, LB Khys Barnes, DB Adarius Pickett, DB Darnay Holmes
Lost baggage: QB Josh Rosen, WR Jordan Lasley, WR Darren Andrews, OL Kolton Miller, OL Scott Quessenberry, LB Kenny Young
Flight plan: Chip Kelly is going to work wonders with (insert UCLA starting quarterback here). Devon Modster has been there the longest. Wilton Speight has the experience. Dorian Thomas-Robinson has the talent. By mid-August, no quarterback had distanced himself, and who knows? It might take until November. One thing we do know: wideouts Jordan Lasley and Darren Andrews are gone, and UCLA needs Theo Howard to blossom into the No. 1 he was destined to become.
Ground crew: UCLA has two of the most experienced backs in the Pac-12. Is that a good thing? The way the Bruins ran last year with Bolu Olorunfunmi and Soso Jamobo seems to indicate no, as UCLA managed just 1,474 rushing yards. That wasn't Bo-So's fault — they both averaged 4.8 yards per carry or better. But UCLA better be better, or Chip Kelly might just go apoplectic on the sideline, though we wouldn't know by looking at him.
Cloud 9: This team is harder to pin down than a squirrel after an espresso. What would be good for this team? Six wins? Seven? Nine? The Chip Effect may be one of the most interesting things to look out for in all of college football this year.