Record: 7-6
NET: 61
Kenpom: 66
Sagarin: 53
Worst loss: 73-58 to Liberty at home on Saturday.
Best win: 65-62 over Notre Dame at home on Dec. 8.
Storyline: The Bruins shed last season’s offcourt issues only to replace them with oncourt problems this time.
Redeeming quality: UCLA still has star-quality talent in wing Kris Wilkes, guard Jaylen Hands and center Moses Brown.
Number: 14.4 – Percent of opponent shots that UCLA blocks (an average of 5.6 blocks per game)
Projection: Coach Steve Alford is already riding a hot seat, so anything less than a league title or second-weekend NCAA Tournament appearance could mean trouble.
He said it: “We’re focusing on being able to put 40 minutes together of sustaining the defense that we want and offensively, we’re really working hard on screening or and spacing and moving the ball.”
— Alford