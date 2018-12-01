UConn coach Dan Hurley won a major victory even before Sunday’s game, picking up a commitment Saturday from four-star big man Akok Akok, and the Huskies will try to spread the vibe with a big list of visitors at the XL Center in Hartford.
According to Zagsblog, a total of 18 recruiting targets are scheduled to be on hand, including four-star 2020 guard DeMarr Langford.
A wiry native of Sudan who grew up in New Hampshire, Akok has withdrawn from the Putnam Science Academy and may enroll at UConn in the spring, with the intention of playing in 2019-20.