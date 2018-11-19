Auburn might be the No. 8 team in the country, but losing five of their final games last season left a sting. Even if the last one was in the Sweet 16.
Underdog mentality
“I think we feel like we have unfinished business,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, whose Tigers beat Xavier 86-79 in the first game of the tournament. “The reason why, at the end of the year we were down to seven scholarship maybe eight scholarship guys. We were hurt. We limped into the tournament.
“So you have an opportunity to come to Maui…I think the combination of our team playing well and the real honor that we feel about representing the SEC and being in this amazing tournament, I'm proud of Auburn for representing.”