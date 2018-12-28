Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Reno, Nevada, are almost 2,000 miles apart. Arkansas State and Nevada played only one common opponent this season: UNLV.
Yet in some ways, the two teams are mirror images of each other. They even have comparable nicknames.
Nevada started the season 3-4 before winning four of its last five. Arkansas State started 4-4 before winning its last four.
The Arizona Bowl combatants have strikingly similar statistical profiles:
- Points per game: ASU 31.8, Nevada 32.3
- Points allowed per game: ASU 26.4, Nevada 28.1
- Passing yards per game: ASU 283.3, Nevada 285.3
- Total defense: ASU 376.6, Nevada 378.2
- Sacks: ASU 32, Nevada 32
Both teams feature quarterbacks who started their careers at Power Five schools and transferred to junior colleges before finding homes. Taking it a step further, Red Wolves QB Justice Hansen once participated in a high school scrimmage against David Cornwell, whom Wolf Pack QB Ty Gangi beat out to become Nevada’s starter three years later.
“Justice is a little bigger athlete than Ty, but similar guys — guys that can hurt you with their feet and their arm,” said Norvell, who was the co-offensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 2014, when Hansen was a freshman for the Sooners. “Just really good leaders, guys that have really paid their dues and been through the ups and downs.
“Ty’s got scars. He was never the guy ever and until this last year. Justice had to transfer and made a new career at Arkansas State. I think that’s one of the most important qualities a quarterback has to have — your toughness and your ability to overcome adversity — and those two kids definitely have it.”
Unlike most of the games that preceded it this postseason, the Arizona Bowl should be competitive. Through Thursday, the average margin in the first 19 bowl games was 20.2 points — and that was before Auburn opened Friday by pulverizing Purdue 63-14. Only five games had been decided by one score.
Arkansas State opened as a two-point favorite. Nevada is now favored by 1.5. Two of the first three Arizona Bowls were decided by less than a touchdown.