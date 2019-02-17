Even when times are good, the CU Events Center hasn’t been a fun place for the Wildcats to play. The Buffs enjoy a high-elevation advantage, student fans sitting adjacent to the opposing bench and a crowd that is usually strong when the Wildcats show up.
“It’s a tough place to play,” UA coach Sean Miller said. “Colorado plays hard. I think they play with a lot of confidence at home. Their crowd has been very good in the past when they’ve been here. But whether we’ve won six in a row, lost six in a row, it’s the next game and a road game. We have to play well.”
Boyle spoke as if they will.
“You gotta be ready to beat these guys because they don’t beat themselves,” Boyle said Saturday. “Obviously, they’ve had their struggles but that doesn’t mean anything (Sunday) night at 6. … Arizona is going to be — I don’t want to stay desperate —but they’re going to be a hungry team. They got competitors. Their coach is a competitor. So we gotta be ready to go.”