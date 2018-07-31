When departments at the University of Arizona need to unload desks, filing cabinets, couches, lockers, bicycles or just about anything else, they send it to the University of Arizona Surplus Store, 3740 E. 34th St., to be sold to the general public.
The store is ideal for picking up office equipment on the cheap.
The storefront will be holding its annual popular Wildcat Rummage Sale this Friday and Saturday, August 3 and 4, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., selling all of the dorm room accessories, bedspreads, printers, microwaves, that the UA students left behind the year before.