A hiker who had been missing since Saturday after leaving on a hike in Oracle State Park was found dead on Monday, officials said. 

Carl Kallina, 78, was reported as an overdue hiker in Oracle State Park at around 5 p.m. on May 4, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Kallina had left to go on a 45-minute hike but did not return to his car. 

Kallina had a medical condition that required daily treatments, the release said. When deputies found him on Monday, he was already dead.

There is no more information at this time.

