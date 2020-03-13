Update on early ballot returns in Pima County

The Pima County Recorder’s Office reported Thursday that 56% of 185,000 mailed ballots had been returned.
With Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election coming up Tuesday, officials are recommending that anyone who still has a mailed ballot bring it to a local polling location or recorder’s office.
Jasmine Demers
