Tick, tick, tick. Arizona's season-opener game against BYU is approaching fast and the Wildcats are still figuring out who will be the players Kevin Sumlin and company will lean on.
On offense, Khalil Tate returns as one of the top quarterbacks in the country and for the first time in three years, there isn't a quarterback battle for the starting spot. That doesn't mean there isn't a quarterback battle. Who will be Tate's backup? Most likely candidates: K'Hari Lane, Jamarye Joiner and Kevin Doyle.
Where does the backup quarterback race stand? Mazzone isn't quite sure yet, but he also spoke on other topics about Arizona's offense with two weeks left until the season officially starts. Here's the best from Mazzone on Wednesday: