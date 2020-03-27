Urgent renewal reminder

Dear [-FIRSTNAME-],
This is a reminder that your #ThisIsTucson membership has lapsed.
Are you no longer satisfied with #ThisIsTucson’s coverage? If so, we want to hear from you. You can reply to this email, or reach out to me directly at imckisson@tucson.com
If you’re still interested in supporting our work, will you please renew your contribution?
Thanks,
Irene McKisson
Editor and co-founder
#ThisIsTucson
If you are already a current member and received this message in error, we apologize. Please let us know by replying to this email.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!