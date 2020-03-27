 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Urgent renewal reminder

Urgent renewal reminder

  • Updated

Dear [-FIRSTNAME-]

 

This is a reminder that your #ThisIsTucson membership has lapsed. 

 

Are you no longer satisfied with #ThisIsTucson’s coverage? If so, we want to hear from you. You can reply to this email, or reach out to me directly at imckisson@tucson.com

 

If you’re still interested in supporting our work, will you please renew your contribution?

 

Yes, I’ll renew now!

 

Thanks, 

 

Irene McKisson

Editor and co-founder

#ThisIsTucson

 

If you are already a current member and received this message in error, we apologize. Please let us know by replying to this email.

 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News