WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in European imports beginning Oct. 18 in a case involving European Union subsidies to the plane maker Airbus.
The latest escalation in the administration’s tariffs will open a new chapter in the trade wars that are depressing the world economy and heightening fears of a global recession. It comes just as the Trump administration is in the midst of trying to negotiate a resolution to its high-stakes trade war with China.
The administration received a green light earlier Wednesday from the World Trade Organization, which ruled that the United States could impose the tariffs as retaliation for illegal aid that the 28-country EU gave to Airbus in its competition with its American rival Boeing.
Culminating a 15-year fight over the EU’s subsidizing of Airbus, the administration’s Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it planned to publish a list of targeted products by Thursday.
A senior administration official said that EU aircraft will face a 10% tariff and other products a 25% import tax. The tariffs are intended to pressure the EU into dropping its subsidies for Airbus.
President Trump called the WTO ruling a “big win for the United States” and asserted that it happened because WTO officials “want to make sure I’m happy.”
The move escalates uncertainty for the U.S. and global economies at a time when Trump’s trade war with Beijing is weighing heavily on businesses, particularly manufacturers.
The U.S. had prepared for Wednesday’s ruling and already drawn up lists of the dozens of goods it would put tariffs on. They include EU cheeses, olives, and whiskey, as well as planes, helicopters and aircraft parts in the case —though the decision is likely to require fine-tuning of that list.
Stock markets around the world, which were already down on concerns for the world economy, added to their losses on the news.
Wednesday’s award follows a WTO ruling in May 2018 that the EU had illegally helped Airbus with subsidies.
However, it does not end the long-running trans-Atlantic dispute over aircraft: WTO arbitrators are expected to rule next year about how much the EU can impose in tariffs following a separate decision that went against Boeing.
The EU’s top trade official said the bloc would prefer to reach a settlement with the United States to avoid a tariff war.