USC climbs two spots in CFP poll; Ohio State 5th

Ohio State was No. 5 Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend.

Georgia (12-0) was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan (12-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-0) both moved up a spot and USC (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot.

The Buckeyes (11-1) dropped three spots after losing 45-23 to the rival Wolverines on Saturday at home.

Alabama (10-2) moved up a spot to No. 6 and was followed by Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee, which beat the Crimson Tide in October.

All play in their conference championships game this weekend. The undefeated teams might not need to win this weekend to lock up a spot.

Georgia plays LSU (9-3) in the SEC title game. Michigan plays Purdue (8-4) for the Big Ten championship. TCU faces Kansas State, which is 10th in the latest rankings and has already lost to the surprising Horned Frogs.

USC and Heisman Trophy frontrunner Caleb Williams face Utah, No. 11 in the rankings, on Friday night in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 championship.

If the Trojans slip up, that could give Ohio State a second chance.

Two Arizona Wildcats have made the Pro Football Focus All-True Freshman Team.

PFF tabbed receiver Tetairoa McMillan and guard Jonah Savaiinaea for the squad, which was released Tuesday.

Another Wildcat, receiver Jacob Cowing, was named an honorable-mention All-American by PFF.

McMillan finished his first season with 39 receptions for 702 yards and eight touchdowns. The yards lead all true freshmen nationally and are the most by a freshman in UA history. McMillan also tops all FBS freshmen in receiving TDs.

Savaiinaea started all 12 games for the Wildcats at right guard. He ranks ninth in the Pac-12 among guards with a 77.3 pass-blocking grade from PFF (minimum 211 snaps). Savaiinaea was charged with only two sacks allowed and zero penalties for the season.

Cowing, a fourth-year junior, ranks sixth nationally with 85 receptions. He accumulated 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. Cowing has the second-most yards after catch in the nation (638), per PFF, and the third-highest grade as a slot receiver (90.2).

The All-Pac-12 teams and season awards are scheduled to be announced next week.

Georgia Tech is finalizing a deal to promote Brent Key to head coach after he led the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record after Geoff Collins was fired in September, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech was working on contract details with Key, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not complete and still needed final approval from both sides. ESPN was first to report Georgia Tech had focused its search on Key.

Key, 44, is a former Georgia Tech player. He had been assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Collins was fired on Sept. 26, two days after the Yellow Jackets’ 27-10 loss to Central Florida dropped them to 1-3.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Three Wildcats earn honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors

Arizona’s Kamaile Hiapo, Jaelyn Hodge and Sofia Maldonado Diaz were all named honorable mention All-Pac-12 on Tuesday following a season in which the Wildcats’ volleyball team went 16-15 overall and 6-14 in league play.

Hiapo, a libero, posted 492 digs during her junior season. Hodge, a junior outside hitter, finished the season with 353 kills.

Maldonado Diaz, a sophomore outside hitter, was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 for the third time in her career. (The COVID-19 season doesn’t count against her eligibility). She finished the season with 372 kills.

Stanford cleaned up during Tuesday’s awards, with Kendall Kipp named Pac-12 Player of the Year, Kami Miner the Setter of the Year and Elena Oglivie the Libero of the Year. Stanford’s Kevin Hambly was named Coach of the Year.

NBA

KAT out multiple weeks with calf strain

MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game.

Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.

The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that an MRI exam confirmed the injury that will sideline him indefinitely. The team said Towns would be “reassessed in several weeks.” Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 games with 50.5% shooting from the field.

After playing in all 82 games in his first three seasons in the league, the 27-year-old Towns has missed significant time to injuries and illnesses since then.

Newcomer Rudy Gobert has taken over at center with the three-time All-Star Towns sliding to the power forward spot when they’re on the court together.