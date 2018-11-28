Last week: Lost to No. 3 Notre Dame, 24-17
Bowl projection: Not eligible
We said it: “JT Daniels will be the first true freshman to start at USC since fellow Mater Dei High School grad Matt Barkley in 2009.”
The 18-year-old true freshman played like one in his first season at USC, but Daniels was hardly the Trojans’ biggest problem. Athletic director Lynn Swann wrote in letter to the Trojan family last week that Clay Helton will continue to serve as the team’s head coach. The letter was full of upbeat energy and promises of a feel-good story for the ages. One particular line stood out: “Coach Helton inherited a program in turmoil.” Helton inherited a program in so much “turmoil” that the Trojans made three bowl games and won the Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl in his first three years. Either he was college football’s best coach then, or there wasn’t that much turmoil. The program had the No. 3 recruiting class when true freshman Matt Barkley led USC to a 9-4 record in 2009. It had the No. 4 class when Daniels took over. Turnover and down years are an inevitable fate for most teams in the country — they shouldn’t be for USC.