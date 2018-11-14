FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Southern California head coach Clay Helton leads his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore. Helton has told his players not to worry about his job security as they head into the final two games of their 5-5 regular season. Helton realizes fans are unhappy just one season after he led the Trojans to the Pac-12 title. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez, File)

Last week: Lost to Cal, 15-14

This week: at UCLA, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

The Trojans have been a favorite all season to get back to the Pac-12 title game. But three losses in the past month has eliminated the Trojans from title contention and put their bowl streak in jeopardy. Luckily for USC, it gets to close out the Pac-12 slate with UCLA. As No. 3 Notre Dame looms in the final contest of the regular season, Clay Helton can’t afford to let his seat get any hotter. It’s a must-win in every sense for USC this week.