Last week: Lost to Cal, 15-14
This week: at UCLA, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
The Trojans have been a favorite all season to get back to the Pac-12 title game. But three losses in the past month has eliminated the Trojans from title contention and put their bowl streak in jeopardy. Luckily for USC, it gets to close out the Pac-12 slate with UCLA. As No. 3 Notre Dame looms in the final contest of the regular season, Clay Helton can’t afford to let his seat get any hotter. It’s a must-win in every sense for USC this week.