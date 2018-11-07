Last week: Beat Oregon State, 38-21
This week: vs. Cal, 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Trojans coach Clay Helton took over play-calling duties and fired his offensive line coach following back-to-back losses. The move worked well enough to get USC past Oregon State and back on track in the clustered South Division. Aca’Cedric Ware had another big day against the Beavers, averaging 12.1 yards per carry for 205 yards while doubling his season touchdown total with three trips to the end zone. A bowl game now seems inevitable as USC can set its sight on another Pac-12 championship with league games against Cal and UCLA left on the schedule.