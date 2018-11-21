Last week: Lost to UCLA, 34-27
This week: vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, 6 p.m. Saturday
Rivalry games often can make or break a coach’s tenure. Such was the case last week when Clay Helton and the Trojans were stunned by their lowly rival. USC now must upset the No. 3 team in the country to salvage a bowl berth. For USC football, a losing record should be inconceivable; it’s unacceptable; it just shouldn’t happen. Even with an upset for the ages this week, we’re guessing Helton will never see the inside of the home locker room again — and for that, the Trojans should be thankful.