Last week: Lost to No. 3 Notre Dame, 24-17
Bowl projection: Not eligible
We said it: “JT Daniels will be the first true freshman to start at USC since fellow Mater Dei High School grad Matt Barkley in 2009.”
The 18-year-old true freshman played like one in his first season at USC, but Daniels was hardly the Trojans’ biggest problem. Athletic director Lynn Swann wrote in a letter to the Trojan family last week that Clay Helton will continue to serve as the team’s head coach. The letter was full of upbeat energy and promises of a feel-good story for the ages. One particular line stood out: “Coach Helton inherited a program in turmoil.” Helton inherited a program in so much “turmoil” that the Trojans made three bowl games and won the Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl in his first three years. Either he was college football’s best coach then, or there wasn’t that much turmoil. The program had the No. 3 recruiting class when true freshman Matt Barkley led USC to a 9-4 record in 2009. It had the No. 4 class when Daniels took over. Turnover and down years are an inevitable fate for most teams in the country — they shouldn’t be for USC.