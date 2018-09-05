Last week: Beat UNLV, 43-21
This week: at No. 10 Stanford, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: The Trojans head off to Stanford searching for a third straight win over the Cardinal. The difference this time? No Sam Darnold. True freshman and reigning national Gatorade Player of the Year JT Daniels overcame the Trojans’ uninspiring effort on defense by throwing for 282 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass. Coach Clay Helton says it will be important for the young starter to stay poised in his first true road game. Helton’s advice: “Just don’t overthink things. Take what the defense gives you.” Defense is still a major concern for USC. The Trojans gave up 308 yards on the ground to the likes of Lexington Thomas and company. Bryce Love could feast like it’s Thanksgiving come Saturday.