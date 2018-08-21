Flight record: 11-3, 8-1 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Clay Helton (27-10 in three seasons at USC, 27-10 in three seasons overall)
Co-pilots: OC Tee Martin, DC Clancy Pendergast
Hub: Los Angeles Colisseum (93,607 capacity)
Itinerary: at Stanford, Sept. 8; at Arizona, Sept. 29; at UCLA, Nov. 17
Return visits: WR Tyler Vaughns, TE Tyler Petite, OL Toa Lobendahn, OL Chuma Edoga, O Austin Jackson, LB Porter Gustin, DL Christian Rector, LB Cameron Smith, LB John Houston, DB Marvel Tell, DB Iman Marshall
Lost baggage: QB Sam Darnold, RB Ronald Jones, WR Deontay Burnett, WR Steven Mitchell, DL Rasheem Green, DL Uchenna Nwosu
Flight plan: Darnold may be one of the best and most exciting gamers the Trojans have ever had, but he didn't quite reach the pinnacle like some of his USC brethren. Still replacing him will be a core, though J.T. Daniels appears up to the task. True freshmen hitting the ground running have become en vogue, and USC has the help surrounding Daniels to make him an instant sensation.
Ground crew: The loss of Darnold is damaging. The loss of Jones is devestating. He was, pure and simple, a stud, and while the Trojans always have the horses to get there, Jones was a one-man wrecking crew. Count on Stephen Carr to take the mantle.
Cloud 9: This is a bit of a down year for USC, so what does that mean, nine wins? Ten? The Trojans are so loaded with talent on an annual basis that it never feels right to write them off. We're not going to start now. An 11- or 12- win season seems a bit much, but not out of the realm of possibility.