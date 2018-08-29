Last year: First in Pac-12 South, lost in Cotton Bowl (11-3, 8-1 Pac-12)
This week: UNLV, 1 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: The good: USC finally won the Pac-12 championship when it beat Stanford in last year's title game. The bad: The Trojans lost quarterback and No. 3 NFL draft pick Sam Darnold, and will roll out true freshman JT Daniels in Week 1. Daniels has massive upside — the five-star prospect was Gatorade National Player of the Year before reclassifying to play in 2018. But Daniels is just 18 years old and might get a good pop or two come Pac-12 play. Daniels will be the first true freshman to start at USC since fellow Mater Dei High School grad Matt Barkley in 2009. The Trojans' offensive line is made up mostly of returning seniors, so Daniels should be able to stay upright and get his feet wet against San Diego State before heading off to play at Stanford and at Texas. Hang on: It might be one of those up-and-down years in Los Angeles.