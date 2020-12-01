 Skip to main content
USC, Washington lead Pac-12 with three weeks left in season

USC, Washington lead Pac-12 with three weeks left in season

Washington quarterback Dylan Morris gestures after Washington defeated Utah 24-21 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

The Pac-12 football season feels like it's coming to end right as it was getting started.

Two

Let's take a look at the current standings

Pac-12 North

1. Washington Huskies (3-0) 

Last result: The Huskies pulled off a remarkable second half comeback against Utah over the weekend after trailing 21-0. Dylan Morris found Cade Otton for a 16-yard TD with 36 second left in the fourth quarter to win it.

Next up: Dec. 5 vs Stanford (2 p.m. MST, Fox)

2. Oregon Ducks (3-1)

Last result: Despite leading by double-digits on the fourth quarter, the Ducks were upended by the Beavers in Corvallis, losing 41-38. The loss ended Oregon's chances of making the College Football Playoff, and perhaps the Pac-12 Championship game. 

Next up: Dec. 5 at Cal (5 p.m., ESPN)

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) runs 75-yards to score a touchdown on the first play of an NCAA college football game against California in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

3. Oregon State Beavers (2-2)

Last result: After dropping their first two games, the Beavers have ripped off two straight wins, including the stunner over the Ducks. Running back Jermar Jefferson is averaging 211 rushing yards during the winning streak. 

Next up: Dec. 5 at Utah (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

4. Washington State Cougars (1-1)

Last result: The Cougars have had their last two games (Stanford, Washington) canceled as the program deals with COVID-19 issues. Their next opponent, USC, is also dealing with virus issues but returned to practice this week lending optimism this game is played.

Next up: Dec. 6 at USC (7 p.m., FS1)

5. Stanford Cardinal (1-2)

Last result: The Cardinal started 0-2, had a game against WSU canceled, but finally got a win against their rival Cal last week. Running back Austin Jones had the game-winning touchdown run against the Golden Bears with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter.

Next up: Dec. 5 at Washington (2 p.m., Fox)

6. Cal Golden Bears (0-3)

Last result: The Golden Bears, a once-sneaky pick to win the Pac-12 North have yet to win a game in 2020. The game-tying extra point against Stanford was blocked as Cal couldn't hold onto The Axe trophy.

Next up: Dec. 5 vs Oregon (5 p.m., ESPN)

Pac-12 South

1. USC Trojans (3-0)

Last result: The Trojans had two close calls against ASU and UA, but they dispatched of the Utes with a 33-17 win two weeks ago. However, the team had multiple players test positive for COVID-19 last week and had to cancel their game with Colorado. USC's latest test results came back negative this week so the team is back at practice with hopes of playing Sunday against WSU. 

Next up: Dec. 6 vs WSU (7 p.m., FS1)

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, file photo, Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer (4) and wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) celebrate after connecting on a touchdown pass against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif. Brenden Rice is following in the footsteps of his father, NFL standout Jerry Rice, by playing as a wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes during this coronavirus-shortened season.

2. Colorado Buffaloes

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

