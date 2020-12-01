USC, Washington lead Pac-12 with three weeks left in season

The Pac-12 football season feels like it's coming to end right as it was getting started.

Two

Let's take a look at the current standings

Pac-12 North

1. Washington Huskies (3-0)

Last result: The Huskies pulled off a remarkable second half comeback against Utah over the weekend after trailing 21-0. Dylan Morris found Cade Otton for a 16-yard TD with 36 second left in the fourth quarter to win it.

Next up: Dec. 5 vs Stanford (2 p.m. MST, Fox)

2. Oregon Ducks (3-1)

Last result: Despite leading by double-digits on the fourth quarter, the Ducks were upended by the Beavers in Corvallis, losing 41-38. The loss ended Oregon's chances of making the College Football Playoff, and perhaps the Pac-12 Championship game.

Next up: Dec. 5 at Cal (5 p.m., ESPN)

3. Oregon State Beavers (2-2)