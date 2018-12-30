Record: 6-6
NET: 127
Kenpom: 92
Sagarin: 90
Worst loss: 102-92 (2OT) at Santa Clara on Dec. 18.
Best win: 90-75 over Cal State Bakersfield at home on Nov. 25.
Storyline: Trojans deserve credit for scheduling tougher, and for dealing with standout freshman Kevin Porter Jr.’s quadriceps injury, but they’re among the conference leaders in disappointment.
Redeeming quality: USC has one of the league’s most effective post duos in center Nick Rakocevic and stretch-four Bennie Boatwright.
Number: 5.0 – Percent of USC’s shots that get blocked, the seventh-lowest rate in Division I.
Projection: Trojans might want to make sure they win the Pac-12 Tournament this time if they have any hope of reaching the NCAA Tournament.
He said it: “I think we’ve had some chances and we did not win some of our out of conference games, especially against the higher-ranked teams, so we know we have to do well to have a successful season.”
— USC coach Andy Enfield